Infini Capital Marks First Asian Hedge Fund Manager Presence in ADGM, Aiming at Regional Growth

ABU DHABI: Today marks a significant milestone in the financial landscape of the Middle East as Infini Capital Management Limited ("Infini Capital"), a distinguished multi-strategy alternative investment firm based in Hong Kong, unveils its new office in Abu Dhabi. This strategic move not only positions Infini Capital as the inaugural Asian Hedge Fund Manager in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) but also underscores the firm's ambition to harness the burgeoning ties between Asia and the Middle East.

Strategic Expansion in the Middle East

With its roots firmly planted in Hong Kong, Infini Capital's expansion into the Middle East through ADGM is a calculated step towards accessing the region's deep financial markets and talent pool. The firm has successfully secured In-Principle Approval (IPA) from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA), paving the way for its establishment in the Al Khatem Tower, ADGM's international financial centre. This expansion includes plans to relocate key portfolio management, trading, risk, operations, compliance, and investor relations teams to Abu Dhabi, demonstrating Infini Capital's commitment to integrating into the region's economic fabric.

Forging New Frontiers

Tony Chin, the visionary founder, CEO, and CIO of Infini Capital, expressed his enthusiasm about the firm's new chapter in Abu Dhabi. "This expansion aligns with our long-term strategic vision and reflects our confidence in the Middle East as a vital hub for alternative investments," Chin stated. The firm's proactive approach is further evidenced by the launch of its flagship Infini Global Master Fund in 2023, aiming to replicate its history of success through a multi-manager strategy focused on niche investment strategies. This move is indicative of Infini Capital's ambition to not only grow its footprint but also contribute to the regional growth by tapping into local institutions and talent.

ADGM: A Thriving Ecosystem for Asset Management

The ADGM stands out as a premier destination for asset management firms, buoyed by its robust regulatory framework, supportive local government, and the application of English Common Law. Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief of Market Development at ADGM, welcomed Infini Capital, highlighting the significance of their establishment as a bridge between Asia and the Middle East's financial sectors. "Infini Capital's presence reaffirms ADGM's growing appeal to global asset management firms and solidifies our position as a dynamic hub for alternative asset management," Ramamurthy noted. This development contributes to ADGM's vision of becoming a leading international financial centre, as it continues to attract prominent global players like Brevan Howard, Ardian, and Goldman Sachs.

As Infini Capital embarks on this new journey, the firm's strategic presence in ADGM not only marks a pivotal moment for regional financial collaboration but also sets a precedent for Asian hedge fund managers looking to expand in the Middle East. This move is poised to enhance the commercial growth of Infini Capital and contribute significantly to the vibrant ecosystem of ADGM, promising a future of mutual growth and collaboration between Asia and the Middle East in the realm of alternative investments.