Indonesia's President-elect Prabowo Fortifies Ties with China Amid Sea Tensions

Indonesia's President-elect Prabowo Subianto embarked on a strategic visit to Beijing, meeting Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Qiang, signaling a decade of increasingly close ties between the two nations. This visit, set against the backdrop of the South China Sea's territorial tensions, aims to bolster bilateral relations and cooperation, particularly in defense. With China as Indonesia's largest economic partner, investing over $7 billion, the engagement underscores the countries' intertwined economic and strategic interests.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

