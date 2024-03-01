Indonesian Unions, Taiwan Stalemate on MOU for Distant-Water Fishers' Rights

Indonesian union leaders and Taiwanese authorities convened in Taipei to deliberate on a memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at bolstering the rights of distant-water fishers employed by Taiwan-registered vessels. Despite presenting a comprehensive petition, the meeting concluded without an agreement as Taiwanese officials sought more time to review the demands, amidst calls for Taiwan to enhance labor rights compliance following criticism from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Unfulfilled Demands and A Call for Rights

The unions' petition emphasized several key demands: improved working conditions in line with the International Labor Organization's (ILO) Declaration, fair wages equivalent to coastal fishers, the right to form unions and engage in collective bargaining, access to Wi-Fi for communication and complaint filing, and a revision of recruitment fee policies to align with ILO conventions. These demands stem from a desire to protect migrant fishers from exploitation and ensure their rights are safeguarded overseas.

Stalled Negotiations and International Pressure

Despite the urgency conveyed by the Indonesian union leaders, Taiwan's Fisheries Agency abstained from signing the petition, hinting at a prolonged review process. This delay underscores a broader challenge in addressing systemic issues within Taiwan's fishing industry, which has faced international scrutiny. The U.S. Department of Labor's inclusion of Taiwan-caught fish on its "List of Goods Produced by Child Labor or Forced Labor" highlights the global call for Taiwan to commit to substantial improvements in labor rights for fishers.

Looking Forward: Implications and Potential Outcomes

The standoff between Indonesian unions and Taiwanese authorities over the MOU signifies a critical juncture in the fight for distant-water fishers' rights. As negotiations stall, the spotlight on Taiwan's labor practices intensifies, suggesting that without significant reforms, Taiwan may face growing international criticism and potential economic repercussions. The dialogue surrounding this MOU serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges in ensuring fair labor practices in global supply chains, particularly in industries reliant on migrant labor.