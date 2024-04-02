Indonesian President-elect Subianto Strengthens Ties with China, Eyes ASEAN Stability Amid South China Sea Tensions

Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto's recent visit to Beijing marks a significant step in reinforcing Indonesia's foreign relations, particularly with China, amid ongoing South China Sea disputes. Subianto, poised to take office in October, met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to affirm the continuation of Indonesia's amicable policies towards China, reinforcing economic, trade, and poverty alleviation cooperation. This move highlights Indonesia's strategic positioning in the Southeast Asian geopolitical landscape, balancing relations between major powers.

Strengthening Indonesia-China Relations

During his meeting with Xi Jinping, Subianto expressed his intention to uphold the friendly policies of his predecessor, Joko Widodo, towards China. This includes furthering economic ties and collaborative projects such as the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway and the Cirata floating solar power project. China's commitment to deepening maritime cooperation and supporting Indonesia in poverty reduction initiatives was also underscored, showcasing a multifaceted partnership between the two nations.

Indonesia's Geopolitical Balancing Act

Subianto's choice of China for his first official visit abroad reflects Indonesia's nuanced approach to navigating the complex geopolitical dynamics of the region. With plans to visit Japan next, Indonesia demonstrates its intent to maintain a balanced stance amidst the escalating tensions in the South China Sea. This strategy not only seeks to bolster Indonesia's economic and security interests but also aims to play a stabilizing role in ASEAN's collective response to regional challenges.

Implications for ASEAN and the South China Sea Dispute

Indonesia's engagement with China comes at a critical time when territorial disputes in the South China Sea continue to pose threats to regional stability. By strengthening ties with China while also engaging with other key players like Japan and the Philippines, Indonesia is positioning itself as a pivotal state in ASEAN's efforts to navigate the competing interests of major powers in the region. This approach could influence ASEAN's collective strategies in addressing the South China Sea disputes and enhancing regional resilience against external pressures.