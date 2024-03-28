Indonesia Parliament Grants Jakarta Special Economic Hub Status Despite Capital Relocation to Borneo

Indonesia's legislative body made a pivotal decision on Thursday, ensuring Jakarta retains its role as the nation's economic powerhouse, even as plans to relocate the capital to Borneo's Nusantara are underway. This move underscores the government's intention to balance development across the archipelago while maintaining Jakarta's economic momentum.

Special Status to Sustain Economic Vitality

The designation of a special status for Jakarta comes at a critical juncture, with the Indonesian government embarking on an ambitious project to transfer the capital from the congested and sinking city to Nusantara, a new $32-billion city under construction in East Kalimantan. The project, a brainchild of President Joko Widodo, aims to redistribute wealth and development more evenly across Indonesia. With Jakarta no longer the administrative capital, the newly granted special status is poised to ensure that the city continues to flourish economically, leveraging its established infrastructure and global business networks.

Strategic Development and Agglomeration Council

In light of the upcoming capital relocation, an "agglomeration" council will be established to synchronize development plans between Jakarta and its neighboring satellite cities. This initiative, as outlined in the new law dated March 18, seeks to foster a cohesive economic region that can compete on the global stage. Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian emphasized the importance of Jakarta's continued development post-relocation, highlighting the city's potential to spur economic growth and contribute significantly to Indonesia's GDP.

Transition and Expectations

While Jakarta's special status solidifies its economic role, the transition to Nusantara as the new capital is gaining momentum. The government has signaled that the official decree to name Nusantara as the capital could be issued within the year, marking a historic shift. Preparations are in full swing, with the independence day ceremony slated for August 17, 2024, in Nusantara, and thousands of civil servants expected to relocate by the end of 2024. This strategic move not only aims to alleviate the burdens on Jakarta but also to ignite a new era of balanced development across Indonesia.

The decision to grant Jakarta a special status while moving forward with the capital relocation to Borneo represents a significant milestone in Indonesia's development narrative. It reflects a nuanced approach to urban planning and economic strategy, aiming to harness Jakarta's established economic strengths while paving the way for a new chapter in Nusantara. As Indonesia stands on the cusp of this transformative phase, the dual focus on maintaining Jakarta's economic dynamism and fostering equitable growth across the archipelago promises to reshape the nation's future.