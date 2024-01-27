Indonesia and Timor Leste Boost Communications and Informatics Sectors with New MoU

Indonesia and Timor Leste have marked a new chapter in their diplomatic relations by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to bolster mutual growth in the communications and informatics sectors. The symbolic act, which took place at Bogor Palace in West Java on January 26, was overseen by Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Prime Minister of Timor Leste Xanana Gusmao.

Strengthening Communications and Informatics

The MoU was formalized by Indonesian Minister of Communications and Informatics Budi Arie Setiadi and Timor Leste Minister of Communication and Transport Miguel Marques Goncalves Manetelu. The agreement lays the groundwork for extensive cooperation across various aspects of the sector, including radio communications, telecommunications services, information applications, and postal and courier services.

Advancing Technological Cooperation

Under the MoU, the two nations will commit to coordinating radio frequency spectrum management in border areas and sharing data on radio stations. A key focus will be on fostering the development of 5G technology and telecommunications infrastructure, with an eye to bridging the digital divide and enhancing disaster management systems. The nations also plan to collaborate on Internet Governance.

Fostering Digital Economy and Postal Services

The agreement extends to boosting the digital economy, with plans to strengthen start-up business matchmaking cooperation and encourage technological advancement in areas such as artificial intelligence, Big Data, and the Internet of Things. The postal sector will witness collaboration on philatelic activities, stamp issuance, remittance services, and the exchange of postal items in border regions. Policy and regulation exchange in the outlined fields is also a part of the agreement.

This MoU signifies a shared commitment between Indonesia and Timor Leste to harness the potential of the communications and informatics sectors for mutual growth and development. It underscores the importance of diplomatic relations in fostering regional technological advancement, and sets a precedent for other nations in the region to follow.