India's Water Crisis: Urgent Shift Needed Towards Sustainable Agriculture, Says Niti Aayog

On World Water Day 2024, Professor Ramesh Chand of Niti Aayog highlighted the critical need for sustainable agricultural practices in India to combat the escalating water crisis. Speaking at an event organized by Dhanuka Group in New Delhi, Chand emphasized the excessive water consumption in Indian agriculture, particularly in the cultivation of water-intensive crops like paddy and sugarcane. He pointed out that despite significant investment in irrigation infrastructure between 1995 and 2015, the area under irrigation stagnated, demanding a strategic overhaul initiated by the central government in 2015.

Advertisment

Revising Crop Cultivation Patterns

Chand stressed the importance of aligning crop cultivation with local environmental conditions, especially moving away from Rabi crops that rely on scarce rainfall. He advocated for a strategic shift in agricultural practices that would not only enhance water efficiency but also mitigate the impact of climate change on farming. The emphasis on promoting Kharif and Summer crops, which align better with India's monsoon patterns, was identified as a crucial step towards sustainability.

Enhancing Irrigation Efficiency

Advertisment

Addressing the stagnation in the area under irrigation, Chand celebrated the central government's efforts since 2015 that have resulted in a gradual increase in irrigated lands. PK Singh, Agriculture Commissioner for the government of India, echoed the need for innovative approaches to irrigation. Singh highlighted ongoing efforts to maximize the use of surface water in partnership with the Jal Shakti ministry, aiming to expand irrigation coverage without increasing water consumption.

Sustainable Practices and Future Directions

The call for a paradigm shift in Indian agriculture towards more sustainable practices is reinforced by the dire need to address water scarcity and ensure food security. The adoption of methods like drip irrigation, rainwater harvesting, and the use of water-efficient products are steps in the right direction. Government initiatives like Mission Amrit Sarovar and private sector contributions are pivotal in driving the change towards sustainable water management in agriculture.

As India faces the daunting challenge of water scarcity, the insights shared by Professor Ramesh Chand and PK Singh shed light on the urgent need for collaborative, innovative, and sustainable solutions. The move towards sustainable agricultural practices is not just crucial for conserving water but also for ensuring the long-term viability of India's agriculture sector. The efforts to revamp irrigation practices and align crop cultivation with environmental conditions mark the beginning of a significant shift towards sustainability in Indian agriculture.