India's First Underwater Metro Begins Operations in Kolkata, A Milestone by PM Modi

India's transportation landscape reached a new milestone today as Kolkata welcomed the country's first underwater metro service, a project inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This infrastructural marvel, running beneath the Hooghly River, signifies a leap in urban mobility and engineering prowess.

Historic Underwater Journey Commences

The inauguration of the East-West metro corridor, specifically the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section, marks the commencement of India's first underwater train service. The 520-meter-long tunnel under the Hooghly River is not just a testament to India's engineering capabilities but also a significant improvement in Kolkata's urban transport system. Commuters expressed their excitement and patriotism, with slogans and claps filling the air, as they embarked on the inaugural rides from Howrah Maidan and Esplanade stations. The underwater metro aims to reduce travel time significantly, ease traffic congestion, and provide a sustainable alternative to road transport.

Innovative Engineering and Enhanced Connectivity

The construction of this underwater metro line is an engineering feat, with blue LED lights adorning the tunnel to signify its passage under the river. Apart from the underwater section, the inauguration included the Kavi Subhash - Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Metro section and the Taratala - Majerhat Metro section, part of the Joka-Esplanade line, showcasing the government's dedication to enhancing urban connectivity. The Prime Minister's engagement with this project doesn't stop at the metro line; it extends to inaugurating multiple connectivity projects across the country, emphasizing the government's focus on developing infrastructure to support India's growing urban population.

Future Implications and Urban Mobility

This landmark project not only enhances Kolkata's urban landscape but also sets a precedent for future infrastructure projects across India. By prioritizing public transport, the government aims to tackle urban congestion and pollution, making cities more livable and environmentally friendly. The success of the Kolkata underwater metro could potentially inspire similar projects in other parts of the country, revolutionizing urban mobility and setting new standards for public transportation.

As Kolkata's residents embrace this new mode of transport, the underwater metro line is a proud reminder of India's progress in infrastructure and technology. It symbolizes not just an engineering achievement but a step towards a more connected and sustainable urban future.