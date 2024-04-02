Indian Coast Guard Vessel Bolsters Maritime Ties with Vietnam, Enhances Pollution Control Collaboration

Marking a significant stride in international maritime collaboration, the Indian Coast Guard's Pollution Control Vessel, Samudra Paheredar, recently anchored in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. This visit, part of its overseas deployment to ASEAN countries, underscores a burgeoning partnership between India and Vietnam, focusing on marine pollution response, maritime search and rescue, and law enforcement. Scheduled engagements include courtesy calls to municipal and Coast Guard leaders, professional exchanges, and a joint pollution response exercise with the Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG).

Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

The visit follows the memorandum of understanding signed in 2015 between the two sides, aiming to foster mutual understanding, trust, and cooperation. According to Ravindran, the delegation's head, this visit offers an invaluable opportunity for officers and soldiers from both forces to share experiences and practices in maritime law enforcement. The initiative not only enhances friendly relations but also contributes significantly to regional maritime security and environmental stewardship.

Showcasing Advanced Capabilities

The Samudra Paheredar, spanning 94.1 meters in length, is equipped with state-of-the-art pollution control apparatus and can operate at sea for 20 days over a range of 6,000 nautical miles. This visit serves as a platform to showcase India's advanced indigenous shipbuilding capabilities, demonstrating the country's commitment to environmental preservation and maritime sustainability. Activities planned during the visit include cross-deck training, expert exchanges, and friendly sports events, further cementing the friendly ties between the two coast guards.

Implications for Future Collaboration

This visit paves the way for enhanced collaboration between India and Vietnam in the realms of maritime safety, security, and environmental protection. The joint exercise and professional interactions set a precedent for future cooperation in tackling marine pollution, a critical concern in today's climate-challenged world. As maritime neighbors committed to the ASEAN initiative, both countries underscore their dedication to a sustainable and secure maritime domain, promising a brighter future for regional maritime collaboration.