India-Sri Lanka Maritime Dispute Intensifies: Arrests of Indian Fishermen Sparks Political Row

With general elections looming, the issue of Indian fishermen's sporadic arrests by the Sri Lankan Navy is stirring up Tamil Nadu's political waters. Last week, a war of words erupted between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister MK Stalin over the plight of the fishing communities, highlighting the deep-seated maritime dispute between India and Sri Lanka. This contention, involving as many as 40 fishermen's arrests recently, underscores a complex problem with roots in historical disagreements, poaching allegations, and environmentally harmful fishing practices.

Troubled Waters: The Heart of the Dispute

The strife centers on the Palk Strait, a narrow body of water separating Tamil Nadu from northern Sri Lanka, where the majority of these arrests occur. The heart of the conflict lies in the 1974 and 1976 bilateral agreements under the United Nations Convention on Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which delineated the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). However, these agreements have failed to mitigate tensions, mainly due to the Tamil-speaking fishermen's centuries-old practices that clash with modern national boundaries and regulations. The situation is further exacerbated by the use of bottom trawling by Indian fishermen, a method banned by Sri Lanka due to its destructive environmental impact.

The Kachchatheevu Islet and Cross-Border Fishing

Central to the issue is Kachchatheevu, an islet ceded to Sri Lanka by India, around which Indian fishermen are not permitted to fish. Yet, Tamil Nadu's fishermen claim historical and cultural ties to these waters, often leading to their crossing of the IMBL. The decline in fish stocks on the Indian side and the lack of clear maritime markers make inadvertent crossings a common occurrence. Despite temporary agreements allowing for regulated access, the practice of bottom trawling by Indian fishermen has remained a significant barrier to resolving the dispute.

Sri Lankan Concerns and the Path Forward

Sri Lanka views the incursion of Indian trawlers as a threat to both marine biodiversity and its sovereignty. The arrests are part of a broader attempt to safeguard its territorial waters and marine resources from overexploitation. Negotiations have been hindered by the lack of enforcement of bans on bottom trawling and the absence of a lasting solution that addresses the concerns of both nations' fishing communities. Experts suggest that a resolution will require a balanced approach, respecting the historical and cultural ties of Tamil Nadu fishermen to these waters while addressing the environmental and territorial concerns of Sri Lanka.

As political leaders in Tamil Nadu amplify this issue in the run-up to the elections, the plight of the arrested fishermen and the longstanding maritime dispute between India and Sri Lanka remain at the forefront of regional politics. The resolution of this complex issue will necessitate diplomatic finesse, mutual respect for livelihoods and traditions, and a commitment to sustainable fishing practices. The coming months may prove crucial in shaping the future of Indo-Sri Lankan relations, particularly concerning the shared waters that have historically bound these communities together.