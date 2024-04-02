India Leads Global Internet Shutdowns for Fifth Year, Triggering Major Economic Losses

For half a decade, India has secured the top spot globally for internet shutdowns, significantly impacting economic value and raising concerns over freedom of speech. With an estimated economic loss of over $5.45 billion between 2019 and 2023, these actions have not only stifled the flow of information but also sparked debates over human rights and legal compliance. The Indian government, citing national security and public order, has executed approximately 780 shutdowns from 2014 to 2023, a stark increase that underscores the growing trend of digital disruptions.

The Escalating Trend of Internet Bans

The frequency and duration of internet shutdowns in India have seen a dramatic rise, with instances surging from six in 2014 to 96 in 2023. Noteworthy peaks in 2018 and 2020 coincided with pivotal legislative changes and social unrest, spotlighting the government's reliance on digital blackouts as a control measure. Data reveals that in 2023 alone, shutdowns lasted over 7,000 hours, affecting nearly 59 million people. Despite the Indian Telegraph Act's provisions, which allow for internet suspensions under specific conditions, the absence of clear definitions for 'emergency' or 'public safety' has led to arbitrary application, raising legal and ethical questions.

Supreme Court's Stance and Regional Impact

The Supreme Court of India has weighed in on the matter, asserting that indefinite internet shutdowns infringe upon fundamental rights to freedom of expression. Despite this, compliance with directives to publicize shutdown orders remains low, indicating a gap between judicial expectations and governmental actions. Jammu and Kashmir, followed by Rajasthan and Manipur, have experienced the highest number of shutdowns, with the longest in recent history stretching across Manipur for seven months in 2023 due to ethnic conflicts. This points to a pattern where digital access is curtailed in response to political and social tensions.

Global Comparison and Future Implications

While India leads in the number of internet shutdowns, the reasons and justifications vary globally, with protests and political instability often cited elsewhere. The shift towards preemptive blackouts, especially in response to anticipated unrest, marks a troubling trend towards more frequent and broadly applied internet restrictions. This approach not only affects economic activities but also impedes access to information and emergency services, disproportionately impacting marginalized communities. The ongoing debate around the legality and ethics of internet shutdowns in India highlights a critical need for clearer regulations and more transparent governance in digital policymaking.