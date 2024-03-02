India Launches First Indigenous Hydrogen Fuel Cell Ferry in Varanasi, Ushers in Green Maritime Era

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated India's first indigenously developed hydrogen fuel cell ferry in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, marking a significant leap towards sustainable maritime transportation and bolstering India's commitment to reducing carbon emissions. The project, spearheaded by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) under the Harit Nauka initiative, showcases the country's innovative prowess in embracing green hydrogen technology.

Revolutionizing Maritime Transport

The 24-meter long catamaran, capable of accommodating 50 passengers, stands out for its zero emission, zero noise, and energy-efficient features. Unlike conventional vessels that rely on batteries for electrical energy storage, this ferry utilizes hydrogen fuel stored in cylinders, ensuring an eco-friendly voyage. Fitted with a 3 kW solar panel, the vessel supports eight hours of operation on 40kg of hydrogen, complementing its green credentials with renewable energy.

National Green Hydrogen Mission's Role

India's foray into hydrogen fuel cell technology in maritime transport is a critical component of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, aiming to create a global competitive advantage in this emerging field. The government's support, evidenced by covering 75% of the project cost, underscores the national strategy to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070. The ferry not only reduces the environmental impact but also positions India as a frontrunner in adopting alternative fuels in the maritime sector.

Implications for the Future

The launch of the hydrogen fuel cell ferry in Varanasi is more than a milestone in India's maritime history; it's a testament to the country's dedication to innovation and sustainability. As the world grapples with climate change, India's initiative serves as a beacon of hope, demonstrating the potential of green technology to revolutionize industries while preserving the planet. This venture not only paves the way for cleaner transportation options but also enhances India's stature on the global stage as a leader in green hydrogen technology.