India Bolsters Maritime Security, Rescues Bulgarian Crew from Pirates: PM Modi Leads

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reaffirmed India's commitment to safeguarding freedom of navigation and combating piracy and terrorism in the Indian Ocean region. His remarks came in response to a message from Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, expressing gratitude for the safe return of seven Bulgarian nationals.

Historic Rescue Operation

On Monday, the Bulgarian President expressed his gratitude to the Indian Navy for successfully carrying out a rescue operation on the hijacked Bulgarian ship, MV Ruen. PM Modi expressed appreciation for the President of Bulgaria Radev, and conveyed India's satisfaction that the seven Bulgarian nationals were safe and would soon be returning home. "Appreciate your message President PresidentOfBg. We are happy that 7 Bulgarian nationals are safe and will be returning home soon. India is committed to protecting freedom of navigation and combating piracy and terrorism in the Indian Ocean region," said PM Modi in a post on X.

International Collaboration and Gratitude

Meanwhile, Bulgaria's foreign minister Mariya Gabriel in a Facebook post said on Saturday that she held a conversation with the Indian Ambassador to Bulgaria Sanjay Rana for the Indian Navy's Operation on MV Ruen and thanked him for rescuing Bulgarian nationals. "Thanks to the efforts of the Indian military, the entire crew of the ship was freed. All sailors are in good health and efforts are currently being made for their timely return to Bulgaria," she added.

Ensuring Maritime Security

Speaking regarding the incident, she stated that the ship "Rouen" with eight Bulgarians, nine Myanmar and one Angolan citizen on board was captured by pirates in the Arabian Sea in December last year. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in close cooperation with all competent institutions, the overseas representations of the Republic of Bulgaria in the region and international partners is actively involved in the efforts to release the Bulgarian crew.

India's swift and decisive action not only underscores its dedication to ensuring maritime security in the Indian Ocean region but also highlights the importance of international cooperation in addressing global challenges like piracy and terrorism. This operation sets a precedent for future endeavors in maritime security and strengthens India's position as a key player in maintaining safety and freedom of navigation in international waters.