India-Bangladesh Border Forces Commit to Zero Border Killings, Enhance Security Cooperation

The 54th Directors General Level Coordination Conference between India and Bangladesh, held in Dhaka from March 5-9, 2024, marked a significant step towards strengthening border security and cooperation. Led by Nitin Agrawal, Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF) for India, and Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), both delegations aimed to bolster efforts in combating trans-border crimes and improving border infrastructure.

Advertisment

Enhancing Border Security and Cooperation

Discussions during the conference were centered around crucial issues such as the prevention of attacks on BSF personnel, joint efforts to curb trans-border crimes including human trafficking, and the implementation of the Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP). Both parties recognized the importance of increased coordinated patrols and sharing real-time information to minimize incidents of violence and uphold the sanctity of the international border. Significantly, the conference concluded with a mutual agreement to make concerted efforts to reduce border killings to zero, highlighting a shared commitment to human rights and the prevention of violence.

Addressing Developmental and Infrastructure Challenges

Advertisment

Apart from security concerns, the conference also facilitated discussions on developmental works within 150 yards of the international border, agreeing to proceed with six developmental projects on each side. This includes BSF's acceptance of BGB's proposal for the construction of water treatment plants to preserve the graves of freedom fighters at Tamabil and Sylhet, showcasing a blend of respect for heritage within border management initiatives.

Future Engagements and Bilateral Relations

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the conference and reiterated their commitment to maintaining peace and tranquility at the border through continuous, constructive engagement at all levels. The discussions underscored the civilizational heritage shared by India and Bangladesh and the importance of a robust system for cooperation in border guarding and management. Looking ahead, the provisional agreement to hold the next DG level conference in New Delhi in September or October 2024 signifies a continued commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and ensuring the well-being of border communities.

Advertisment

As the dust settles on the conference, the resolutions made between India and Bangladesh pave the way for a future where border security and cooperation are not just about managing territorial boundaries but also about fostering a relationship built on mutual respect, understanding, and shared objectives. This collaborative spirit is essential for addressing the complex challenges of border management and ensuring the safety and prosperity of communities living along the border.