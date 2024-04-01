India Aims to Surpass Vietnam in Manufacturing, Targets Lower Taxes, Enhanced Supply Chain

As global manufacturing dynamics shift, India and Vietnam emerge as front-runners in the race to become the leading alternative to China for international companies. With both nations vying for a significant slice of the global manufacturing pie, particularly in the electronics sector, the competition is intense. Vietnam currently leads with exports totaling $96.99 billion compared to India's $75.65 billion, but India is not far behind, with plans to overhaul its tax system and supply chain efficiencies to attract more foreign investment.

Advertisment

Strategic Moves to Attract Investment

India's strategy to become a more attractive manufacturing destination includes lowering import duties and improving its supply chain infrastructure. The country's higher import taxes, compared to Vietnam's lower duties, have been a critical barrier. However, India's government is committed to reducing these tariffs on a sector-by-sector basis, aiming to make the country more competitive. This includes recent cuts in import taxes for mobile phone manufacturing parts, signaling a strong push towards attracting tech giants like Apple and Google.

Comparative Advantages and Challenges

While <a href="https://koreeinnix.biz.id/news153961/india-wants-to-become-the-best-manufacturing-alternative-to-china-but-first-they