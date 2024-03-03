Incessant Snowfall Closes Karnali Highway's Nagma-Gamgadhi Section, Strands Vehicles

Recent snowfall has once again obstructed the Nagma-Gamgadhi section of the Karnali Highway, leaving outbound and inbound vehicles stranded. This development comes just a week after the Road Division Office in Jumla had cleared the route for vehicular movement. Dipendra Bista, the Chief of the Road Division Office in Jumla, reports that the road blockage is due to snow accumulation at critical points along the Mugu-Jumla border.

Immediate Impact and Response

The obstruction has had a significant impact, particularly on vehicles traveling to and from Mugu and other districts. The areas of Jhadnaula, Satmod, Ghuchchi Lek, Siptichaur, and Bulbule have been identified as critical points where snow has blocked the road. In response, the Road Division Office has issued a public notice urging people to avoid traveling on this section of the highway except in emergency situations and to adopt safety measures when travel is necessary. The office has also outlined plans to deploy excavators and road workers to clear the snow once the weather conditions improve.

Challenges in Snow Removal

Clearing snow from the highway presents significant challenges, given the high-altitude terrain and the volume of snowfall. The Road Division Office's strategy involves waiting for a break in the weather before mobilizing heavy machinery and workers. This approach underscores the difficulties faced in maintaining accessibility in regions prone to heavy snowfall and highlights the importance of timely and effective response mechanisms to ensure the safety and mobility of the affected populations.

Looking Forward

As the local community and travelers await the reopening of the Nagma-Gamgadhi road section, the incident serves as a reminder of the vulnerability of infrastructure in high-altitude areas to extreme weather conditions. The Road Division Office's efforts to clear the snow and reopen the highway are critical not only for restoring connectivity but also for ensuring the well-being of those stranded by the obstruction. The situation underscores the need for ongoing investment in infrastructure and disaster preparedness to mitigate the impact of similar events in the future.