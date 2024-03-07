Impact Investment Exchange Raises $228M for Women's Empowerment in Asia, Marks Largest Sustainable Debt Issuance

Since its inception in 2017, the Impact Investment Exchange (IIX) has spearheaded economic empowerment for women across Asia, cumulating in the recent issuance of its sixth Women's Livelihood Bond (WLB6), which raised $100 million in December 2023. This latest issuance, celebrated in conjunction with International Women's Day 2024, underscores a growing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the region, with a focus on advancing United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals related to gender equality and climate action.

Unprecedented Growth and Global Participation

The WLB Series, through its blend of public-sector and private-sector investments, has consistently attracted a wide investor base, including family offices and institutional investors. The shift towards a predominantly institutional investor demographic with WLB6, featuring significant participation from the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific regions, highlights the increasing global interest in gender lens investment. Notably, Dutch pension fund APG Asset Management's $30 million investment in WLB6 exemplifies the confidence and commitment of European institutional investors in the bond series.

Complex Deal Structure and Legal Expertise

The intricate nature of the WLB6 issuance, involving numerous parties and compliance with various international regulations, demanded exceptional legal and financial due diligence. Clifford Chance, advising pro bono, played a crucial role in navigating the legal complexities, emphasizing the transaction's focus on the social and governance aspects of ESG. The deal's success was attributed to rigorous impact assessments and adherence to the Orange Bond Principles, which aim to empower women and girls, particularly in climate action and adaptation.

Future Prospects and the Orange Movement

Looking ahead, the IIX aims to mobilize $10 billion by 2030, fostering further advancements in gender equality and women's economic empowerment globally. The establishment of the Orange Movement and the introduction of initiatives like the Orange Loan Facility and the certification of Orange Bond verification agents are poised to propel the mission forward.