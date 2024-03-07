Iloilo City and Dobong-gu Seal Sister City Pact to Boost Tourism, Education, and Green Tech

Iloilo City has formalized its sister city relationship with Dobong-gu, Seoul, South Korea, with a memorandum of understanding signed on March 5, 2024, marking a significant milestone in international cooperation and cultural exchange. The ceremony, held at City Hall, was led by Iloilo Mayor Jerry Treñas and Dobong-gu Mayor Oh Eon-seok, along with delegates from the Dobong-gu District Office. This agreement underlines both cities' commitment to enhancing tourism, educational exchanges, and green technology initiatives.

Strengthening Ties Through Cultural and Business Exchanges

During the signing, Mayor Treñas emphasized the agreement's potential to position Iloilo City as a leading tourism destination while fostering educational and cultural exchanges. He highlighted the opportunities for both cities to strengthen business and investment relationships, engage in educational exchange programs, and collaborate on smart cities and green technologies. "This agreement represents our genuine commitment to building a lasting friendship and mutual understanding towards our shared vision for progress," Treñas remarked.

Expanding Horizons: Education, Economy, and Culture

Mayor Oh Eon-seok expressed his anticipation for substantial cooperation across various sectors, including education, economy, culture, and sports. He noted the potential for international exchanges and ventures, such as exploring overseas markets for Dobong-gu's thriving socks industry and promoting internship programs. Dobong-gu's rich cultural heritage and rapid urbanization present ample opportunities for Iloilo City to learn and benefit from this partnership.

Background and Future Prospects

The talks of a sister city agreement began in May 2023 when Mayor Treñas, as a member of the CityNet Executive Board, met Mayor Oh Eon-seok during a conference in Seoul. This previous encounter laid the groundwork for the formal agreement signed this year. As the 21st international Sister City of Iloilo, Dobong-gu joins a growing network of international partnerships aimed at fostering global understanding and cooperation. The new sister city relationship with Dobong-gu opens a doorway to a future of collaborative success and shared growth between the two cities.

The signing of the memorandum of understanding between Iloilo City and Dobong-gu marks the beginning of a promising partnership that will bring about mutual benefits in tourism, education, technology, and culture. By leveraging each city's strengths and shared values of innovation and sustainability, this alliance paves the way for a brighter, more interconnected future. As both cities embark on this journey together, the seeds of friendship and collaboration sown today promise to yield a harvest of progress and prosperity for years to come.