Hyundai Exter Wins Indian Car of the Year 2024: Revolutionizing Compact SUVs in Nepal

Hyundai's latest innovation, the Hyundai Exter, has made a significant mark in the Nepali automotive market by clinching the prestigious Indian Car of the Year 2024 award. First unveiled at the NADA Auto Show 2023, this compact SUV has set a new benchmark in design, performance, and features, competing fiercely with established names like Nissan Magnite, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Tata Punch, Citroen C3, and Tata Tiago. It's the combination of advanced features, competitive pricing, and Hyundai's reliability that has garnered attention, making it a sought-after vehicle in Nepal's burgeoning compact SUV segment.

Design and Features

Hyundai Exter showcases a modern design language with its parametric design front grille and H-shaped LED DRLs, reminiscent of the 2024 Hyundai Santa FE. From its striking lines to the sporty spoiler extending to the back, the Exter's unique aesthetics are complemented by practical features like projector bi-function headlamps and diamond-cut alloy wheels. Its interior doesn't lag behind, offering a spacious cabin with modern amenities such as an 8-inch infotainment system supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice recognition, and a wireless charging pad. The blend of style, space, and technology sets the Exter apart in the competitive compact SUV market.

Performance and Safety

Under the hood, the Hyundai Exter is powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa Dual VTVT petrol engine, promising a blend of power and efficiency with a top speed of 150 kmph. Safety is paramount in the Exter, featuring airbags, a dashcam with dual cameras, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. These advanced safety features ensure that the Exter is not just about looks and performance but also about providing a safe driving experience.

Market Impact and Customer Reception

The Hyundai Exter's arrival has stirred the compact SUV market in Nepal, offering a compelling mix of features, performance, and safety at competitive prices. Its win as the Indian Car of the Year 2024 has only bolstered its reputation, making it a top choice for consumers seeking a modern, reliable, and safe compact SUV. With its array of color options, three different variants, and a focus on customer-centric features, the Exter is poised to redefine expectations and preferences in Nepal's automotive landscape.