Hong Kong Museums Shine: HKMoA Hits 3M Visitors, Anita Mui Exhibit Draws Crowds

Devoted to offering diversified visiting experiences, the 15 museums and two art spaces under the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) have captivated both locals and tourists, attracting over 6.35 million visitors last year. Among these, the Hong Kong Museum of Art (HKMoA) celebrated its 62nd anniversary by welcoming its 3 millionth visitor since its 2019 reopening, while the "Timeless Diva: Anita Mui" exhibition at the Hong Kong Heritage Museum (HKHM) has garnered widespread acclaim, drawing 100,000 visitors since its debut.

Celebrating Milestones and Memorials

The HKMoA's remarkable milestone was commemorated with a special presentation by the Director of Leisure and Cultural Services, Mr. Vincent Liu, who gifted a porcelain plate to the 3 millionth visitor, a first-time attendee from Seoul. Similarly, the HKHM's celebration of Anita Mui's legacy saw its 100,000th visitor, a dedicated fan from Beijing, receive a gift pack that included a unique souvenir, underscoring the lasting impact of Mui's work and the exhibition's role in honoring her memory.

Record-Breaking Attendance and Donations

With over 1.25 million visitors in 2023, the HKMoA not only broke previous records but also secured a generous HK$100 million donation for the establishment of the Wu Guanzhong Art Sponsorship special fund. This initiative aims to promote Wu Guanzhong's work and Chinese modern art, demonstrating the museum's significance in the art community and its appeal to both visitors and artists alike.

Upcoming Exhibitions and Cultural Celebrations

The HKHM continues to engage the public with its focus on Hong Kong pop culture, preparing to launch the "A Path to Glory - Jin Yong's Centennial Memorial, Sculpted by Ren Zhe" exhibition. This event will commemorate the centennial of Jin Yong's birth, showcasing 22 unique representations of his characters and serving as a prelude to the Hong Kong Pop Culture Festival 2024. Such exhibitions not only celebrate cultural icons but also enrich the city's cultural landscape, inviting further exploration and appreciation.

As the Hong Kong Museum of Art and the Hong Kong Heritage Museum move forward, their success in attracting visitors and promoting cultural appreciation underscores the vibrant role museums play in the city's cultural identity. With a blend of historical commemorations and contemporary exhibitions, these institutions continue to foster a deep connection between the past and present, inviting both locals and tourists to engage with Hong Kong's rich cultural heritage.