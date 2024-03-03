Hong Kong I&T Delegation Ventures into Riyadh, Eyeing Saudi Tech Ecosystem Collaboration

On March 3, Riyadh time, Professor Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, along with a delegation of Hong Kong's leading innovation and technology (I&T) figures, embarked on a significant visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Their mission: to explore collaborative opportunities within the Kingdom's burgeoning tech ecosystem, marking a pivotal step towards international I&T partnerships.

Exploring Innovation and Technology in Riyadh

The delegation's first stop was King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST), where they were greeted by President Dr. Munir Eldesouki. A deep dive into KACST's innovative projects, including groundbreaking research on semiconductor and genome programs and pioneering water harvesting technologies, offered the Hong Kong representatives a glimpse into Saudi Arabia's I&T ambitions. The visit also included tours of advanced manufacturing innovation centers, laboratories, and satellite manufacturing facilities, highlighting the Kingdom's commitment to technological advancement.

Subsequently, the delegation visited The Garage, an accelerator within the tech city designed to propel both local and international startups by providing essential infrastructure, services, and support. This encounter underscored the critical role of startup ecosystems in fostering innovation, a sentiment echoed by Professor Sun, who emphasized Hong Kong's ongoing support for I&T startups through various initiatives.

Building Bridges for Future Collaboration

Professor Sun's meeting with Dr. Anas Mohammed Alfadda, Vice Chairman of the Saudi Chinese Business Council, was a key moment in the visit. The discussion centered on Hong Kong's latest developments in I&T and the vast business opportunities available. By sharing insights and inviting Saudi enterprises and investors to explore investment avenues in Hong Kong, Professor Sun aimed to lay the groundwork for robust partnerships between the two regions' technology sectors.

The delegation, including leaders from the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks (HKSTP) Corporation and the Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited, along with representatives from over ten technology enterprises, showcased Hong Kong's I&T capabilities and commitment to fostering a dynamic global I&T ecosystem.

Continuing the Journey at LEAP 2024

The visit to Riyadh serves as a prelude to the delegation's participation in the LEAP 2024 technology conference, a platform that promises further opportunities for engagement and collaboration with the global I&T community. As the delegation continues its journey, the focus remains on identifying and nurturing partnerships that will drive innovation, technology, and business development across borders.

This strategic engagement with Saudi Arabia's I&T sector not only highlights Hong Kong's ambition to be at the forefront of technological innovation but also signals a new era of international cooperation and exchange in the I&T field. As these discussions evolve into tangible collaborations, the potential for transformative impacts on both economies and their technological landscapes is immense.