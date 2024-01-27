Hong Kong Emerges Victorious at Asian Dodgeball Championships

In recent sporting news, Hong Kong emerged victorious in the men's competition at the Asian Dodgeball Championships, held in Riyadh. With Japan securing the silver and Malaysia bagging the bronze, the tournament saw a lively and competitive spirit among the participating nations. The event, which took place from January 21-24, was presided over by Prince Saud bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed, the president of the Saudi Dodgeball Federation and vice president of World Dodgeball.

Podium Positions Across Different Categories

In the women's and mixed categories, Japan and Australia triumphed, taking home gold medals. Hong Kong and Malaysia also showcased their prowess, securing podium positions in various categories, including the junior and under-21 levels. The men's under-21 Saudi team also marked their presence by winning the silver, while the Saudi women's team clinched the bronze in their respective categories.

A New Era for Dodgeball in Asia

The successful hosting of the championships has ushered in a new era for dodgeball in Asia. Saudi Arabia's leadership has been appreciated for their support towards the sports sector, playing a crucial role in the successful organization and execution of such an international event.

Parallel Event: The Diriyah E-Prix

In a parallel event, the Diriyah E-Prix, a part of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, was highly commended by Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, for its first-class execution. The race, held under the night's lights, adds to Saudi Arabia's ambition to grow motorsports within the country. Adding a dash of glamour to the event, Oscar-winning actor Adrien Brody participated, taking the wheels of the Formula E GEN3 electric race car, and expressed his admiration for the sport's talent and competitive spirit.