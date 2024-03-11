Hong Kong Customs Seizes Record $14.8M Cannabis Haul in Fanling Warehouse Raid

Hong Kong customs officers have executed their largest in-town seizure of cannabis buds, uncovering a stash worth HK$115 million (US$14.8 million) in a Fanling warehouse, marking a significant crackdown on illegal drug trafficking.

This operation, which took place two weeks ago, led to the arrest of a logistics company director, signaling a major blow to the narcotics trade in the region.

Unprecedented Seizure and Arrests

During a meticulously planned raid on February 26, customs officials discovered 570kg (1,257lbs) of cannabis buds hidden among electronic products in 145 boxes. This find pushed the total cannabis seizures by customs in the first two months of the year to about 790kg.

The director of the implicated logistics company, a 57-year-old man, was apprehended in his New Territories home, showcasing the diligent efforts of Hong Kong's Customs and Excise Department to combat drug trafficking.

Officials believe the syndicate intended to distribute the massive drug cache ahead of the Easter holiday, hinting at both local and potentially international distribution plans. This operation underscores the strategic enforcement actions taken by customs officers in response to a notable increase in cannabis trafficking.

Comparing the quantities discovered in previous years, there has been a dramatic rise in cannabis seizures, indicating a resurgence in drug trafficking activities post-pandemic and highlighting Hong Kong's pivotal role in the global narcotics trade.

Continued Vigilance and Global Cooperation

Senior Superintendent Wong Ho-yin emphasized the zero-tolerance policy against all illegal drugs and highlighted ongoing cooperation with mainland China and international law enforcement agencies to thwart international drug trafficking networks.

The significant increase in drug seizures, including a historic liquid meth haul in October 2022, illustrates the relentless commitment of Hong Kong customs to safeguarding the community and dismantling transnational drug trafficking operations.