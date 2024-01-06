en English
Arts & Entertainment

Hong Kong Actor Reveals Lavish French-Inspired Bangkok Penthouse

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:39 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 3:44 am EST
A prominent actor from Hong Kong, who prefers to remain unnamed, has recently opened the doors to his posh Bangkok penthouse. Spanning 5,000 square feet, this stunning abode offers a breathtaking 270-degree view of the cityscape from its advantageous position. Conceived and executed by Soil Studios, the property seamlessly marries the elegance of modern design with the homely comfort reminiscent of a French holiday house.

Soil Studios’ Masterpiece

Alex Ho and OJ Miu, the talented duo behind Soil Studios, transformed a two-storey penthouse into a luxurious retreat. The heart of this opulence lies in its chic dining zone and open kitchen, seamlessly blending into a spectacular 1,100-square foot outdoor terrace. The terrace sports a 12 metre-long private swimming pool, a visual delight through the 6 metre-high floor-to-ceiling windows.

Centrepiece of Luxury

The grandeur continues in the living and dining area, the centrepiece of the penthouse. A Hermes sofa and a large crystal chandelier add to the sanctity of the space. Taking entertainment to another level, an outdoor glasshouse caters to activities like karaoke and spa sessions, perfectly aligning with the owner’s love for gourmet and wine.

Sanctuary on the Upper Level

Fulfilling the actor’s desire for tranquility and luxury, the upper level houses the master suite and two guest bedrooms, each bearing a unique design. The master bathroom, decked with grey marble and another crystal chandelier, encapsulates timeless elegance. The actor describes his penthouse as a sanctuary, a place meticulously crafted to resonate with his predilection for peace and opulence.

Arts & Entertainment Asia
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

