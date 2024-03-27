Hoi An Implements Volume-Based Waste Management Fees, Aiming for Environmental Sustainability

In a pioneering move, Hoi An has initiated a volume-based waste management fee system, targeting both households and businesses to promote environmental consciousness. Pham Ngoc Hai and over 1,600 families in Cam Nam Ward have become early adopters of this program, receiving designated plastic bags to streamline waste disposal based on volume. This approach not only aligns with Vietnam's Environmental Protection Law but also sets a precedent for sustainable urban waste management practices.

Challenges and Community Response

While the program is designed to incentivize waste reduction, it faces integration challenges among residents. Ho Thi Quy's experience reflects a broader concern about the sufficiency of allocated bags and the potential increase in costs for those generating more waste. Moreover, the continued use of regular plastic bags by some underscores the hurdles in shifting longstanding habits towards the envisioned pay-per-volume model. Local authorities, recognizing these challenges, are ramping up waste sorting awareness campaigns to foster better compliance and understanding.

Government's Determination and Future Steps

Nguyen Van Son, chairman of Hoi An City, remains optimistic about the transition, emphasizing the fairness and long-term benefits of the volume-based fee system. The city's commitment is further demonstrated by plans to enhance waste management infrastructure, including the development of a modern waste treatment plant. These steps are critical for Hoi An's journey towards sustainability and serve as a model for other cities facing similar waste management challenges.

Progress Towards Sustainability

Despite the initial hurdles, Hoi An's initiative is a significant step towards sustainable waste management and environmental stewardship. Tran Huu Ngoc, General Director of Hoi An Public Works JSC, highlights the importance of clear guidelines and community engagement in realizing the full potential of this initiative. As Hoi An continues to navigate the complexities of modernization, its commitment to a greener future remains unwavering, setting a promising path for others to follow.