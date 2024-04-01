Historic Launch: World's First Dusun-Translated Quran Debuts in Kota Kinabalu

KOTA KINABALU (Borneo Post) – In a groundbreaking event this Sunday, the Pertubuhan Kadazan Dusun Murut SeMalaysia (KDMRS) unveiled the world's first Quran translated into the Dusun language. This significant achievement marks a new chapter in making religious texts accessible to the Kadazandusun and Murut communities in Sabah, Malaysia.

Four Years in the Making

The project, spearheaded by KDMRS chairman Nicholas Sylvester, embarked on an ambitious journey in 2019, culminating in the publication of the Dusun-translated Quran in 2022. A team of language experts, including Dr. Joseph Yusof Gimbad and his colleagues Naim Majin, Sulaimin Musinin, and Esibi Lakui, devoted four years to meticulously translate the Islamic Holy Book. Their expertise in both ethnic and Arabic languages ensured the translation maintained the Quran's original essence while being understood by the Dusun-speaking community.

A Multifaceted Cultural Achievement

The launch event, attended by dignitaries such as Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and his wife Toh Puan Norlidah R.M Jasni, highlighted the project's significance. Nicholas Sylvester emphasized KDMRS's commitment to enhancing the spiritual lives of Muslim communities within ethnic groups in Sabah by providing them access to the Quran in their native language. This translation is not just a religious milestone but also a cultural achievement, preserving the Dusun language and ensuring its continuation for generations to come.

Future Endeavors and Distribution

Following this successful translation, KDMRS plans to embark on the Ibn Kathir Quranic exegesis project and translate the Quran into four other ethnic languages, broadening their initiative's impact. With an initial 10,000 copies distributed, including 1,000 for Peninsular Malaysia, the translated Quran will reach various strategic partners and the wider Dusun community. This endeavor promises to foster a deeper understanding of the Quran's teachings among Malaysia's ethnic populations.

As this pioneering project unfolds, it sets a precedent for future translations of religious texts into native languages worldwide. By bridging language barriers, KDMRS not only enriches the spiritual lives of the Dusun-speaking Muslim community but also champions the preservation and appreciation of Malaysia's diverse cultural heritage.