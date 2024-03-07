Hilton Guam Shines at F&B Masters Finals, Tokyo: Team's Talent Showcased

Hilton Guam Resort and Spa, alongside other franchise properties, made a historic first appearance at the F&B Masters Finals hosted at Hilton Tokyo Bay from February 27-28, 2024. This event marked a significant moment for hotel competitions across Japan, Korea, and Micronesia, highlighting the exceptional skills and creativity within the hospitality industry.

Advertisment

Unleashing Talent and Creativity

Prior to the finals, Hilton Guam Resort conducted an internal competition to identify the cream of its talent pool. The winners were rewarded with an all-expenses-paid trip to compete at Hilton Tokyo Bay, a testament to their hard work and dedication. Among the finalists were notable team members and executives, including commercial director Sheila Baker, director of finance Linh Carlson, and executive chef/F&B director Joel Aranas. General Manager Hiroki Sugie expressed pride in showcasing Guam's talent on such a prestigious platform, competing against 119 finalists from 24 hotels.

Achievements and Accolades

Advertisment

Lauren Martin, the creative marketing assistant at Hilton Guam Resort, secured third place in the photography challenge, standing out among 19 finalists from other Hilton hotels in Japan and Korea. Despite the language barrier and strict competition rules, Martin's talent shone through, earning her accolades from the judges. This achievement not only highlighted Martin's skill but also underscored the competitive spirit and excellence that Hilton Guam Resort brings to the industry.

Looking Forward

The F&B Masters competition serves as more than just a contest; it is a platform for professional development, skill enhancement, and creative expression. Hilton Guam Resort acknowledges the invaluable experience gained through this competition, confident that it will contribute significantly to the hotel's success. With an eye on future participation, the team is poised for continuous growth and excellence, furthering their commitment to the hospitality industry.

The participation of Hilton Guam Resort and Spa in the F&B Masters Finals not only showcased their exceptional talent but also highlighted the importance of such competitions in fostering professional growth and creativity. As the team looks forward to future challenges, their journey serves as an inspiring testament to the power of dedication, hard work, and the pursuit of excellence.