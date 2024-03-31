HCMC Sees Historic Drop in Traffic Accidents Following Strict Alcohol, Speeding Crackdowns

HCMC made headlines with a significant reduction in traffic accidents in 2023, attributed largely to stringent enforcement against alcohol and speeding violations. Nguyen Van Binh, deputy head of the municipal traffic police division, highlighted a 19% decrease in accidents and a consequential drop in deaths and injuries by 15% and 21%, respectively, compared to 2022. This achievement has been linked to the handling of over 128,000 alcohol level violations and 95,000 speeding tickets, marking a substantial increase in enforcement activities.

Strategic Enforcement and Public Safety

Last year, HCMC's traffic police force intensified its crackdown on alcohol consumption and speeding, key contributors to the city's road accidents. This rigorous approach saw a 130% increase in the handling of alcohol level violations and a 57% rise in speeding ticket issuance. These measures were particularly focused on major streets like Pham Van Dong and Vo Van Kiet, which are critical to the city's traffic flow. The strategy underscores the city's commitment to enhancing road safety and minimizing traffic-related fatalities and injuries.

Ongoing Challenges and Infrastructure Development

Despite the notable progress, the first three months of 2024 witnessed a slight increase in traffic accidents, signaling the need for continuous vigilance. Bui Xuan Cuong, deputy chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, emphasized the importance of adapting traffic organization to the diverse characteristics and travel demands across different areas. He also highlighted the acceleration of ongoing construction projects and the addition of new ones, like the Thu Thiem 4 bridge and the HCMC-Thu Dau Mot-Chon Thanh expressway, to further improve traffic flow and safety. Furthermore, efforts to resolve issues related to traffic accident "black spots" and signage in accident-prone areas are underway, reflecting a holistic approach to traffic management and accident prevention.

Future Directions and Traffic Management

As HCMC continues to grow, so does its vehicle population, which saw a 4.64% increase in 2023, pushing several roads beyond their traffic capacity. This growth underscores the importance of not only enforcing traffic laws but also expanding and upgrading the city's traffic infrastructure. Projects like the expansion of National Highway 50 and the construction of the Nguyen Van Linh-Nguyen Huu Tho intersection are set to play a crucial role in accommodating the increasing number of vehicles and improving traffic flow. These efforts, combined with ongoing law enforcement, are essential for sustaining the momentum in reducing traffic accidents and enhancing road safety for HCMC's residents and visitors alike.