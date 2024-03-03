Hazardous Substances Found in Products From Chinese Shopping Apps, Korean Consumer Health at Risk

Many Korean consumers turning to Chinese shopping platforms like AliExpress, Temu, and Shein for their shopping needs have been exposed to health risks due to the presence of hazardous substances in products. An investigation into 181 household chemical products revealed that nearly half contained harmful chemicals banned in Korea, raising serious public health concerns.

Investigation Reveals Harmful Substances

The popularity of overseas direct purchase apps has surged, with millions of Koreans attracted by low prices and free shipping. However, a recent investigation by Korean authorities into products sold on platforms such as AliExpress has uncovered a worrying trend. A significant number of household chemical products, including dyes, adhesives, and printer toners, were found to contain hazardous substances like benzopyrene, lead, and copper, which are prohibited in Korea. This revelation has sparked a debate about the safety of purchasing from these platforms and the need for stricter regulations.

Consumer Complaints and Government Response

Alongside the discovery of hazardous substances, there has been a significant increase in consumer complaints regarding delivery issues and return rejections. The Korea Consumer Agency reported that complaints about AliExpress have more than tripled compared to the previous year. Despite these issues, the government's response has been criticized as reactive, with calls for the development of legal and institutional mechanisms to prevent the import of harmful items and protect consumers.

Impact on Korean Retail Market and Small Businesses

The rising popularity of Chinese online shopping apps poses a threat not only to consumer health but also to the order of the Korean retail market and domestic small businesses. The influx of ultra-low-priced items from China has led to concerns about market disruption and unfair competition. There is a growing consensus that the Korean government should engage in negotiations with Chinese authorities to ensure the protection of Korean consumers and small businesses from the adverse effects of these platforms.

The case of hazardous substances in products sold through Chinese shopping apps highlights the need for more stringent regulations and oversight to protect consumers. As the Korean government contemplates its next steps, it is clear that immediate and decisive action is required to safeguard public health and ensure fair market practices.