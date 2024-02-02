Gujarat Government Announces Expansion of Municipal Corporations

The Gujarat government has announced the transformation of seven local bodies into municipal corporations, a move that will raise the total number of these civic bodies in the state to 15. The municipalities of Navsari, Gandhidham, Morbi, Vapi, Anand, Mehsana, and Surendranagar-Wadhwan are the ones earmarked for this transition. This development came to light during the budget presentation for the financial year 2024-25 by state Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai at the state assembly.

Urban Shift and Development

The decision is in sync with the government's commitment to improve the ease of living and manage effective urban development. It's noteworthy that nearly half of Gujarat's population resides in urban areas. With projections that this proportion could escalate to 75 percent by 2047, this move aims to encourage planned city development, stimulate local economic growth, and enhance the provision of amenities to residents.

Fiscal Implications and Benefits

Municipal corporations usually receive more funds from both state and central governments, enabling them to develop superior public infrastructure and amenities like public transport. Presently, Gujarat houses eight municipal corporations, with Gandhinagar being the most recently established in 2010.

Implications for the Future

The transformation of these local bodies into municipal corporations stands to reshape the urban landscape of Gujarat substantially. By providing enhanced amenities and infrastructure, it can significantly uplift the quality of life in these cities. Moreover, it can spur economic growth by attracting businesses and investments, thereby contributing to the overall prosperity of the state.