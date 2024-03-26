Guam's Junior Achievement Teams Enseña, lå’la Triumph at JA Asia Pacific in Malaysia

At the prestigious JA Asia Pacific's annual competition held in Malaysia, Guam's Junior Achievement teams Enseña and lå’la showcased exceptional business acumen, clinching top honors and demonstrating the island's burgeoning talent in the global arena. Enseña, backed by Bank of Hawaii, secured the Best Financial Management Award and emerged as the 2nd place overall JA Asia Pacific Company of the Year. Meanwhile, lå’la, sponsored by Graphic Center, captivated audiences and peers alike to win the People’s Choice Award, a testament to their innovative approach and popularity among the participating students.

Advertisment

Empowering Future Entrepreneurs

The competition, a convergence zone for 21 teams from across the Asia Pacific region including Japan, Korea, India, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam, provided a platform for students to understand the intricacies of running a business in the real world. Teams Enseña and lå’la, representing Guam, navigated through the challenges of organizing, operating, marketing, and selling products, thereby illustrating their proficiency and readiness to take on the global business stage. The Junior Achievement program's emphasis on practical learning experiences plays a crucial role in preparing these young minds for future entrepreneurial endeavors.

Community and Support

Advertisment

Behind the scenes, a network of mentors, sponsors, and supportive community members played a pivotal role in the teams' success. Enseña's journey was particularly highlighted by the mentorship of Ryan Bamba, who has dedicated six years to guiding student teams toward excellence. The collective efforts of local sponsors such as Bank of Hawaii, Guam Economic Development Authority, Bank of Guam, and many others provided the necessary resources and encouragement for the teams. This communal support underscores the importance of collective investment in the future of youth and education.

A Platform for Global Recognition

The accolades received by Teams Enseña and lå’la at the JA Asia Pacific competition are not just a testament to their hard work and innovative ideas but also a beacon of inspiration for fellow students in Guam and beyond. As these young entrepreneurs return home, they bring with them not just trophies but valuable experiences, lessons, and a renewed sense of confidence in their abilities to compete on a global scale. The success of these teams serves as a reminder of the potential that lies within collaborative efforts between educational programs, businesses, and the community to nurture the next generation of leaders.

As Guam's Junior Achievement teams Enseña and lå’la return from their victorious stint at the JA Asia Pacific competition in Malaysia, their achievements resonate far beyond the accolades. They exemplify the heights young entrepreneurs can reach with the right mix of education, mentorship, and community support. Their success story, a beacon for aspiring entrepreneurs, reiterates the critical role of practical business education in shaping the global leaders of tomorrow. With their eyes set on future endeavors, Enseña and lå’la have indeed marked a milestone, not just for themselves but for Guam, showcasing the island's potential on the international stage.