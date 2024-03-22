Guam Legislators Delay Bills on Driver's License Extension, Vape Ad Regulations

Amidst a bustling legislative session on January 4, 2024, Guam lawmakers decided to postpone the progression of critical bills concerning driver's license term extensions and stringent controls over vape and tobacco advertisements. The assembly saw the deferment of a bill that proposed to extend driver's license validity up to eight years and another that sought to limit the advertising of tobacco and vape products, pushing both back to committee stages for further refinement.

Extension and Regulation: A Legislative Stall

At the heart of the legislative pause was Bill 174-37, introduced by Sen. Roy Quinata, aiming to alleviate the long queues at the Division of Motor Vehicles by extending driver's license periods up to eight years. Despite garnering substantial support from 10 senators, the bill was retracted for amendments. A notable discussion arose around amending the bill to hike the driver's license fees to $60, a measure supported by Sen. Joe San Agustin to boost the Department of Revenue and Taxation's income, which had accrued $3.4 million over five years from license fees. However, this proposition saw withdrawal, and the bill's amendment process necessitated its return to committee.

Health at the Forefront: Tackling Tobacco and Vape Ads

Parallelly, Sen. Sabina Perez's Bill 195-37, which aimed to curtail tobacco and vape product advertisements to shield the youth from smoking and vaping promotion, faced a similar fate. Despite efforts to amend the bill for stricter advertising constraints, including limiting outdoor advertisements to simple black text on a white background, the bill was sent back to committee following a technical error and subsequent motion by Sen. Joe San Agustin. The bill’s foundation rested on the alarming statistics from a local survey, revealing a significant portion of high school and middle school students engaged in smoking or vaping, underscoring the pressing need for legislative action.

Election Transparency: Campaign Finance Reporting

Another noteworthy legislative endeavor, Bill 233-37 by Sen. Roy Quinata, aimed at enhancing transparency in election campaign finances by mandating quarterly reporting. This proposal, too, encountered resistance due to concerns over its timing ahead of the year’s primary elections and its potential implications on the use of leftover campaign funds. Despite these challenges, the bill's reconsideration was successful, setting the stage for further debate and decision-making in the next legislative session.

As Guam's lawmakers reconvene, the community awaits the outcomes of these legislative deliberations. The decisions on extending driver's license terms, regulating tobacco and vape advertisements, and improving campaign finance transparency hold significant implications for public convenience, health, and democratic integrity. As these bills undergo further scrutiny and amendment, the legislative journey continues to unfold, reflecting the complex interplay of public interest, regulatory challenges, and the quest for effective governance.