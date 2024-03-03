GoDaddy Energizes WordCamp Asia 2024: Innovation and Community Engagement in Focus

SINGAPORE, Mar 4, 2024 - GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) announces its sponsorship of WordCamp Asia 2024, showcasing its commitment to the WordPress community with interactive demonstrations, arcade-like games, and exciting giveaways. The event, taking place in Taipei, Taiwan from March 7-9, 2024, is set to feature GoDaddy's Managed WordPress plans, including new AI onboarding capabilities aimed at enhancing user experience and site performance.

Empowering WordPress Users

At WordCamp Asia, GoDaddy will present its Managed WordPress solutions, designed to offer users quicker publishing times and page load speeds up to 2x faster than competitors. This improvement is significant for web developers and business owners seeking efficient and reliable website performance. Additionally, GoDaddy introduces AI-driven onboarding, facilitating the creation of content-rich websites tailored to individual business needs.

Contributing to Open Source and Community

Highlighting its dedication to the WordPress ecosystem, GoDaddy will participate in the special "Contributor Day" at WordCamp Asia. This event encourages attendees to contribute to the open-source WordPress project, fostering community involvement and the continuous improvement of the platform. GoDaddy's presence underscores its support for WordPress community programs, including local WordCamps and WordPress Chapter Meetup groups.

GoDaddy's Global Community Impact

As a WordCamp Global Community Sponsor, GoDaddy's engagement extends beyond WordCamp Asia. With WordPress powering approximately 45% of all internet websites, the platform's user-friendly interface and extensive plugin ecosystem have made it a preferred choice for many. In 2023 alone, there were 77 WordCamps globally, along with over 3,300 WordPress meetups, highlighting the vibrant and active WordPress community. GoDaddy's commitment to these events demonstrates its support for empowering individuals and businesses to succeed online.

The partnership between GoDaddy and WordCamp Asia 2024 highlights the synergy between leading tech companies and the vibrant WordPress community. By fostering innovation, supporting open-source contributions, and enhancing the user experience, GoDaddy is set to make a significant impact on the future of web development and online business success. As the WordPress community continues to grow, the collaboration with industry giants like GoDaddy ensures that the platform remains at the forefront of digital innovation and community engagement.