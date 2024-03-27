Global Study Reveals East Asians Sleep Less, Worse Than Western Counterparts

Recent research utilizing data from over 220,000 individuals across 35 countries has shed light on global sleep patterns, revealing significant differences in sleep duration and quality between East Asian countries and the rest of the world. Conducted by the National University of Singapore and Oura Health, the study highlights the impact of cultural, social, and work-related factors on sleep habits.

Understanding Sleep Disparities

The study's findings indicate that people in Asian countries, on average, sleep less than those in Western nations, with a notable shortfall of about 30 minutes per night. This discrepancy is attributed to later bedtimes in Asia, despite similar wake-up times compared to other regions. Furthermore, the quality of sleep in Asian countries is reported to be inferior, with individuals spending more time awake after initially falling asleep. These patterns suggest a complex interplay of factors influencing sleep, including work culture and social norms.

Social and Cultural Influences

Researchers point to the strong correlation between long working hours and shorter sleep durations, particularly highlighting South Korea's work culture as a contributing factor. Additionally, cultural practices such as the dawn prayer in Muslim countries and siestas in Mediterranean regions are identified as influencing local sleep patterns. The study underscores the importance of considering these social and cultural dynamics when addressing sleep health on a global scale.

Implications for Public Health

The findings of this comprehensive study underscore the need for a holistic approach to improving sleep health worldwide. By acknowledging the role of work, culture, and social practices in shaping sleep habits, policymakers and health professionals can develop targeted interventions. The study also calls for further research into the mechanisms behind these sleep disparities, paving the way for more effective public health strategies.