Global Polybutadiene Market to Hit $13.8 Billion by 2024, Driven by Automotive Tire Demand in Asia

The global polybutadiene market is witnessing a significant surge, with projections estimating its value to reach USD 13.8 billion by 2024, marking a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2019. This growth is principally fueled by the escalating automotive sales in Asian nations such as China and India, which, in turn, is boosting the demand for polybutadiene in tire manufacturing.

Advertisment

Market Drivers and Growth Prospects

Polybutadiene, a homopolymer of butadiene, is primarily produced through a solution polymerization process and stands as the second largest group of elastomers consumed after synthetic butadiene rubber. Its inherent properties like toughness, exceptional abrasion resistance, and high tensile strength make it ideal for the production of tires. The tire industry's growth, propelled by the expanding automotive sector, is significantly contributing to the demand for polybutadiene. Furthermore, the segmentation of the polybutadiene market into solid and liquid forms, with solid polybutadiene rubber being predominantly utilized in tire manufacturing, underscores the material's critical role in the automotive industry.

Regional Market Insights

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is the dominant force in the global polybutadiene market, accounting for over half of the market share. The region's dominance is attributed to the substantial demand in countries like China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand. Additionally, the polybutadiene market in APAC is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by economic growth, rising population, and increasing urbanization. The region's attractiveness for polybutadiene manufacturers is further enhanced by the low cost of setting up manufacturing facilities and the availability of skilled labor at competitive prices.

Major players in the polybutadiene market are strategically expanding into emerging economies of APAC, such as China and India, to tap into the untapped potential. The high economic growth rates of these emerging economies, coupled with rising disposable incomes, are making APAC an attractive market for polybutadiene manufacturers. As the global market continues to evolve, these dynamics are expected to play a crucial role in shaping the future landscape of the polybutadiene market, with a keen focus on meeting the growing demand from the automotive industry.