Global Gas Barbecue Grills Market to Hit $4.73 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Outdoor Cooking Trend

The global gas barbecue grills market, valued at US$ 3,173.32 million in 2022, is projected to surge to US$ 4,737.27 million by 2030, boasting a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Major drivers include increased spending on kitchen appliances and a rising interest in outdoor cooking, alongside the burgeoning online retail sector's contribution to market expansion.

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Increased consumer expenditure on kitchen gadgets combined with a growing fondness for outdoor cooking and entertainment has significantly propelled the demand for gas barbecue grills. Online retail platforms further amplify this growth by offering a plethora of product choices, discounts, and the convenience of home delivery, making shopping for gas grills more accessible and appealing. Technological advancements like AI in e-commerce and augmented reality for product visualization are paving the way for new growth avenues in online sales of barbecue grills.

Regional Insights and Trends

Asia Pacific has witnessed a spike in the popularity of barbecue grills, attributed to the rising outdoor cooking activities among its populace. The region's fast-paced lifestyle changes, influenced by Western culture and an increased disposable income, have elevated the demand for gas barbecue grills. Specifically, China emerges as a dominant player, driven by its citizens' growing penchant for outdoor dining and evolving food trends. The COVID-19 pandemic further boosted the market, as people engaged more in at-home barbecue activities.

Distribution Channels and Market Segmentation

The market analysis reveals that specialty stores held the largest share in 2022, but online retail is projected to witness the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. Specialty stores, including exclusive and multi-brand outlets, offer a premium shopping experience with an extensive product range, elevating their popularity among brand-conscious consumers. Meanwhile, North America remains the largest regional market, attributed to the high prevalence of barbecue culture during holidays and family gatherings, with research indicating an unprecedented growth in grill ownership among households.

As the global gas barbecue grills market continues to expand, manufacturers are innovating with new technological features to meet evolving consumer needs. This ongoing evolution promises to keep fueling the market's growth, ensuring that the future of outdoor cooking and entertainment remains bright and promising.