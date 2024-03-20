Global Food Amino Acids Market Forecast: Expected to Double by 2030, Reaching USD 47.01 Billion

The Food Amino Acids Market, valued at USD 25.21 billion in 2022, is on an upward trajectory, anticipated to reach a staggering USD 47.01 billion by 2030. This growth, characterized by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% from 2023 to 2030, underscores the burgeoning demand for amino acids in food products. This market expansion is fueled by the rising consumer inclination towards healthy living and preventive care, alongside an increased spending capacity.

Advertisment

Market Drivers and Growth Factors

The market's vigorous growth is attributed to the escalating demand for amino acids as functional foods and the widespread acceptance of glutamic acid as flavor enhancers in various food and beverage products. Amino acids are increasingly used in nutritional supplements to reduce muscle pain, fatigue, and cardiovascular disease risks, gaining popularity in nutritional sports supplements. However, the challenge lies in meeting the demand for cost-effective production and recovery of raw materials, particularly L-lysine and glutamic acid, due to the high substrate costs associated with the enzyme method.

Segmentation Analysis

Advertisment

In 2023, plant-based sources dominated the Food Amino Acids Market, accounting for a 43.8% revenue share, driven by growing consumer awareness towards natural and organic products. Despite this, the limited supply of plant-based products due to lack of production technology remains a challenge. The nonessential type segment led the market, accounting for 52.5% of its revenue in 2023, primarily because amino acids beyond essential ones are commonly used in animal feed to provide a balanced product profile.

Key Regional Development

The Asia Pacific region emerges as a significant market for food amino acids, with China and India's rapidly urbanizing and growing middle-class populations driving the demand for processed and functional foods fortified with amino acids. North America, with a developed food and beverage sector and increasing demand for functionally and fortified food products, holds the second-highest market share. The U.S. market, in particular, is the largest in the region, with Canada being the fastest-growing market.

Reflecting on the market's robust growth, it's clear that the demand for amino acids in food products, pharmaceuticals, and animal feed additives is on the rise, driven by health-conscious consumers. Food and beverage manufacturers are responding by producing products enriched with essential nutrients, including amino acids, to cater to this demand. Recent developments, such as the launch of amino acid-enriched beverages by major brands, highlight the industry's response to the growing consumer demand for healthy hydration options. This trend underscores the market's potential for innovation and growth, promising a dynamic future for the Food Amino Acids Market.