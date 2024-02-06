Global Boiler Control Market Predicted to Double by 2034: Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights, Inc. has released a report predicting significant growth in the global boiler control market, with the market value expected to rise from US$ 2.3 billion in 2024 to US$ 4.5 billion by 2034. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% over the forecast period. The report attributes this growth to a number of factors, including the increasing use of renewable energy sources for power generation in Asia Pacific and Europe, growing demand for energy-efficient boiler monitoring systems, and advancements in automation and control technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Technological Advancements Driving Market Growth

According to the report, technological developments in the field of automation and control are expected to play a significant role in driving market growth. Innovations such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and IoT are anticipated to reduce operational costs, minimize downtime, and enhance efficiency in power plants. The increasing adoption of these technologies in power plant operations is a major factor contributing to the projected rise in the global boiler control market.

Regulatory Factors and Market Segmentation

The report also highlights the impact of regulatory factors on the market, particularly strict worker safety legislation and investments in real-time monitoring and IoT for power plant operations. The market has been segmented by type (water tube and fire tube boilers), component (hardware and software), and end-user (industrial and commercial), providing detailed insights into each segment's expected growth and future prospects.

Key Market Players and Competitive Strategies

The report further discusses competitive strategies such as research and development, joint ventures, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and promotional activities undertaken by key market players. Noteworthy developments include NYK IDEMITSU Green Solutions Co., Ltd.'s award-winning ULTY-V plus product and Fulton's launch of a new VSRT product line of tubeless boilers.

Finally, the report underscores the trend of electric modulating pressure reducing valves (PRV) replacing traditional self-piloted regulators in steam systems. This shift is driven by an overall trend of digitally connecting all components to building automation systems (BAS) for enhanced visibility and control, and lower energy consumption. The adoption of this smart technology is part of the technological advancements in boiler control, as electric modulating PRVs offer more precise control, a turndown ratio of 50:1, and are more reliable and require less maintenance compared to traditional pilot-operated valves.