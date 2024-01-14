George Town Aglow: 2,200 Red Lanterns Illuminate Heritage Enclave for CNY

As the Chinese New Year (CNY) approaches, the heritage enclave of George Town has been embellished with 2,200 red lanterns, casting a vibrant hue over the city. The lanterns, symbolic of luck and fortune, serve as a beacon of unity and prosperity for the upcoming festivities. The initiative, announced by Deputy Planner Jason Ong, has been sponsored by the private sector, with backing from clan houses and the state government. These festive decorations will remain until after the CNY celebrations, not interfering with the Thaipusam festival slated for January 25.

Lantern Lighting Ceremony

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow graced the lantern lighting ceremony, illuminating the city in a warm, welcoming glow. This ceremonial act marked the beginning of the festival season and the anticipation of the annual Miao Hui (Temple Festival) on the ninth day of CNY.

Miao Hui: A Cultural Extravaganza

The Miao Hui promises to be a cultural spectacle, featuring stage performances, street shows, and exhibitions. A section of the city will be dedicated to this event, with several roads being closed to accommodate the festivities. The enchanting array of cultural expressions is expected to draw tourists and locals alike, enriching the community spirit within the heritage enclave.

Community Response to Decorations

The lanterns have evoked a wave of appreciation among locals, including a retired mechanic and shop owners. They voiced their admiration for the decorations, lauding them for their ability to bring back memories, beautify the area, attract tourists, and unify the diverse community. This sentiment resonates profoundly, especially since such festive decorations were absent during the Covid-19 lockdown periods. This year, the lanterns serve not only as a symbol of the CNY but also as a symbol of the resilience of the George Town community.