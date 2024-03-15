Gen Z Prioritizes Work-Life Balance Over Salaries in Vietnam, 2023 Survey Reveals

A comprehensive survey conducted by HCMC-based recruitment firm Anphabe in the second half of 2023, involving 65,900 workers and 9,600 students across Vietnam, has shed light on the evolving career aspirations and priorities of Gen Z, those born between 1997 and 2012. The survey's findings underscore a significant shift towards valuing work-life balance, with a majority of respondents expressing a desire for a comfortable income, job stability, and opportunities for career development and promotion.

Shifting Priorities Among Young Vietnamese Workers

The survey revealed that 56% of participants aim for an income that allows for a comfortable lifestyle with savings, alongside job stability. However, Gen Z's career goals diverge from previous generations with a stronger emphasis on personal and professional growth. They seek roles that not only offer financial benefits but also opportunities to create value, contribute significantly, and ascend to leadership positions. Additionally, this generation expresses a clear preference for workplaces that provide training, development platforms, expansive networks, and new experiences.

Workplace Environment and Benefits: Key to Retention

When it comes to workplace preferences, Gen Z workers have specific expectations. A remarkable 73% of survey respondents favor a joyful and dynamic work environment, 72% prioritize achieving a work-life balance, and 71% value having colleagues who are also friends. Amidst economic uncertainties in 2023, the importance of stable jobs, safe work environments, comprehensive benefits, visionary leadership, and focus on employee health has intensified. Interestingly, Gen Z's salary expectations for their first job have risen from VND8.1 million ($328) in 2019 to VND9.2 million ($372) in 2023, yet they anticipate shorter tenures at companies compared to older generations.

Corporate Response to Emerging Trends

The growing demand for work-life balance among the workforce has prompted businesses to rethink their strategies. According to a report by Navigos, conducted in the third quarter of 2023, work-life balance is a critical factor in employees’ decisions to stay with or leave a job. Companies are encouraged to adapt by implementing policies that support salary and benefit competitiveness, clear career progression, regular performance evaluations, mental health initiatives, flexible working hours, remote work options, and team-building activities. These measures are not only crucial for attracting and retaining Gen Z talent but also for fostering a positive and productive workplace culture.

The insights from the Anphabe survey and subsequent analysis by Navigos highlight a pivotal shift in the Vietnamese labor market. Gen Z's emphasis on work-life balance, alongside their career aspirations, is reshaping employer strategies and potentially setting new standards for workplace environments and employee benefits. As businesses and organizations adapt to these changing priorities, the implications for job satisfaction, employee retention, and overall organizational health in Vietnam and potentially beyond are profound.