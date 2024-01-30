Ganderbal ADC Gulzar Ahmad Champions Efficient Public Grievance Resolution

In an effort to prioritize the efficient resolution of public grievances, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Ganderbal, Gulzar Ahmad, chaired a key meeting. The assembly, held in the VC Room of the DC office, brought together various district officers, department heads, sectoral officers, and other relevant officials. The agenda was clear: enhance the service delivery mechanism to ensure timely and high-quality resolution of public concerns.

Collective Effort for Efficient Public Grievance Resolution

The ADC emphasized the administration's commitment to providing effective and prompt solutions to the challenges faced by the residents of Ganderbal. He stressed the need for collective efforts from all stakeholders to achieve this goal. To ensure accountability, he issued specific directives to expedite the grievance resolution process. The core idea was to imbue the public administration with a sense of urgency and proactiveness when it comes to addressing the issues of the people.

Service Delivery Mechanism: A Key Focus

The heart of the discussion was the service delivery mechanism. The ADC underscored the importance of making this mechanism more effective and accessible. The aim is to cut down the red tape and streamline the process of grievance resolution. This, in essence, reflects the administration's dedication to resolving issues faced by the public effectively and without unnecessary complications.

Another important point highlighted by the ADC was the necessity of concluding all registered grievances within the set time frame. This not only ensures efficiency but also fosters public trust in the administration. By adhering to a strict timeline, the administration shows a commitment to its people and their issues, further strengthening its bond with the public.