Galvez Opposes Duterte's Call for Mindanao Secession, Advocates for Unity and Peace

Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. has voiced his opposition to former President Rodrigo Duterte's recent advocacy for the secession of Mindanao from the Philippines. According to Galvez, such a move would be a dangerous backslide, potentially undoing the progress made in the region.

Mindanao: From Conflict to Hope

Galvez highlighted the transformation of Mindanao from a battleground to a beacon of hope, unity, and peace. He emphasized the importance of national unity for peace, development, and prosperity, contrasting it with the turbulence and underdevelopment that stem from division.

Success of Peace Agreements

Galvez also referenced the successful peace agreements with the Moro National Liberation Front and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front. These agreements put an end to a decades-long rebellion and the loss of about 120,000 lives. The agreements have resulted in enhanced autonomy for the Bangsamoro region and have facilitated the integration of former rebels into nation-building efforts.

Secession: A Contradiction to the Constitution and Peace Process

Secession, Galvez condemned, is against the Philippine Constitution and the country's peace process. The peace adviser called for continued backing of the Marcos administration's peace agenda and urged Filipinos to choose the path of unity and peace.