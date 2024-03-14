Gac Ma Memorial Honors Fallen Soldiers in Historic Spratly Islands Defense

The Gac Ma Memorial site, a poignant testament to the bravery and sacrifice of Vietnamese soldiers, stands as a lasting tribute to those who lost their lives defending sovereignty over the Spratly islands against Chinese forces. This significant site, encompassing 25,000 m2, was built with a budget of VND130 billion ($5.26 million) and opened its doors in 2017 in Cam Lam District, marking a place of remembrance and national pride.

The Heart of the Memorial: Museum and Relics

Central to the memorial site is a 860 m2 museum, housing an array of exhibits that tell the harrowing yet heroic tales of the 64 Vietnamese soldiers who fell during the Gac Ma Reef clash on March 14, 1988. Among the displays are personal letters, photographs, and belongings of the soldiers, alongside relics from the battle itself. Notably, the museum showcases the last letter of soldier Nguyen Van Phuong, a poignant reminder of the personal sacrifices made in the line of duty. Other exhibits include a national flag, fiercely protected until the last breath by soldier Tran Van Phuong, and various artifacts retrieved from the seabed, painting a vivid picture of the confrontation and its aftermath.

A Living History: Documents and Sovereignty

The memorial not only serves as a tribute to the fallen but also as an educational center, highlighting the historical significance of the Spratly and Paracel islands to Vietnam. Through maps, photos, and official documents dating back to the 16th century, the museum underlines Vietnam's longstanding sovereignty over these territories. This aspect of the exhibit provides visitors with a deeper understanding of the geopolitical and historical context of the Spratly islands dispute, reinforcing the narrative of Vietnamese resilience and sovereignty.

Looking Ahead: Expansion and Enlightenment

With the successful completion of its first phase, plans for the Gac Ma Memorial's expansion are underway. The second phase of the project includes the construction of a dedicated park and the Truong Sa museum, which aims to further enrich the visitor experience and educational outreach. This expansion is not just about enhancing the memorial's infrastructure but also about strengthening the collective memory and national identity of Vietnam, ensuring that the stories of those who sacrificed their lives are remembered and honored for generations to come.

As visitors walk through the Gac Ma Memorial, they are reminded of the cost of freedom and the importance of remembering history's heroes. The memorial stands not only as a symbol of loss but also as a beacon of resilience, educating and inspiring all who come to pay their respects.