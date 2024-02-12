Fueling a Greener Future: Chevron Philippines Launches Caltex Carbon Offset Program

A new wave of environmental consciousness is sweeping through the fuel industry, and Chevron Philippines Inc. (CPI) is leading the charge in the Philippines. On February 12, 2024, CPI launched the Caltex Carbon Offset Program, a voluntary initiative empowering customers to offset carbon dioxide equivalent emissions by redeeming their Caltex Rewards points.

Fueling a Greener Future

Following successful implementations in Malaysia and Singapore, the Caltex Carbon Offset Program has arrived in the Philippines. The program allows customers to contribute to reducing their carbon footprint when they fuel up at participating Caltex service stations. By simply redeeming their Caltex Rewards points, customers can support verified sustainability projects in Indonesia and Cambodia.

Preserving Land and Reducing Emissions

The Caltex Carbon Offset Program supports two projects in Indonesia and Cambodia, both verified by the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) program. These projects aim to reduce emissions and protect biodiversity by preserving land and preventing deforestation.

In Indonesia, the program is involved in Rimba Raya Biodiversity Reserve Project, a massive initiative preserving 65,000 hectares of peat swamp forest in Central Kalimantan. This project not only prevents deforestation but also preserves the habitat of endangered species such as the Bornean orangutan and the clouded leopard.

In Cambodia, the Cambodia Cookstoves Project provides energy-efficient cookstoves to households in rural areas. These cookstoves reduce the consumption of wood fuel, ultimately decreasing greenhouse gas emissions and deforestation.

Chevron's Net Zero Aspiration

The Caltex Carbon Offset Program is an integral part of Chevron's goal to achieve net zero equity upstream Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2050. By enabling customers to participate in carbon offset projects, Chevron is fostering a culture of environmental responsibility and awareness.

As the fuel industry evolves in response to growing concerns about climate change, Chevron Philippines Inc. is setting a powerful example for other companies to follow. The Caltex Carbon Offset Program demonstrates that businesses can be both profitable and environmentally responsible, ultimately contributing to a greener, more sustainable future.

Key Takeaways:

Chevron Philippines Inc. has launched the Caltex Carbon Offset Program, allowing customers to offset carbon emissions using Caltex Rewards points.

The program supports two projects in Indonesia and Cambodia that aim to reduce emissions and protect biodiversity.

The Caltex Carbon Offset Program is part of Chevron's goal to achieve net zero equity upstream Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2050.

By engaging customers in carbon offsetting efforts, Chevron Philippines Inc. is not only setting a high bar for environmental responsibility but also empowering individuals to make a difference in the fight against climate change.