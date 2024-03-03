Filipino Trader Glimar Reyes Wins Big in Southeast Asia Trading Competition

Davao-based Filipino trader Glimar Reyes has emerged victorious in the Southeast Asia Trading Competition, claiming the first position and a prize of $2,000, along with ATFX premium merchandise. This event, hosted by the internationally acclaimed online broker ATFX, saw participants from across the region, with traders from Thailand securing the second and third places.

Advertisment

Unlikely Victor: Reyes's Trading Journey

At 35 years old, Reyes, who works full-time in the food and beverage industry, has showcased his exceptional trading skills and dedication despite being a part-time trader. Beginning his trading journey in November 2023, Reyes's strategic planning and disciplined approach have led him to this significant achievement. His entry into the world of trading was recommended by a friend in Davao, who also suggested ATFX for its reliable brokerage services. The competition's criteria required entrants to open a new live account during the promotional period, deposit a minimum of $100, achieve a monthly return of at least 10 percent, maintain a drawdown of 15 percent or less, and open positions on at least five different trading days.

Support and Guidance: ATFX's Role

Advertisment

Reyes attributes his success to the right mindset, strategies, and the guidance provided by ATFX coaches. "This win is unexpected, to be honest. But I am proud of myself that even if I am still new to trading, I can succeed in competitions like this," Reyes remarked on his triumph. ATFX, celebrated for its accolades including the 2023 Asia's Trusted Broker award, has demonstrated its commitment to excellence in the financial markets. This victory is further accentuated with the support from SmarTrade, ATFX's educational partner in the Philippines, offering extensive trading education, resources, and free one-on-one coaching.

A New Benchmark in Trading Excellence

The win not only marks a personal achievement for Reyes but also sets a new benchmark for trading excellence in the Southeast Asia region. With traders from across Southeast Asia participating, the competition highlighted the growing interest and capability in the financial markets within the region. Reyes's victory serves as an inspiration to both novice and experienced traders, proving that with the right guidance, strategy, and dedication, success in the competitive world of trading is attainable. For more information on ATFX and its services, interested parties are encouraged to visit www.atfx.com.

As the dust settles on this competition, Reyes's triumph stands as a testament to the potential of part-time traders making significant impacts in the global trading arena. It also underscores the importance of reliable brokerage services and educational support in shaping the next generation of successful traders.