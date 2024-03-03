Figma and Seven Peaks Spearhead Design Innovation Event in Bangkok, Aiming at Digital Transformation

As the digital landscape continuously evolves, leading collaborative design platform Figma and digital transformation firm Seven Peaks have joined forces, marking a significant milestone with their first-ever event in Bangkok. Held on February 28, this groundbreaking forum brought together top executives from renowned entities like Bangkok Bank, Bitazza, Line Man Wongnai, McKinsey & Company, and UX Thailand. The discussion centred around the pivotal roles of design leadership, user-centricity, the future of artificial intelligence (AI), and the vital importance of collaborative tools in driving meaningful business outcomes.

Empowering Design and Development Collaboration

"One year after establishing Figma's Asia-Pacific office in Singapore, we are delighted to announce our inaugural event in Bangkok," remarked Christopher Keightley, Figma's head of growth for Asia-Pacific. Highlighting the significance of the Thai market, Keightley noted that a substantial 80% of Figma's user base is stationed outside the US, with Thailand playing a crucial role. "With 32% of designers in Asia-Pacific experiencing a reduction in time-to-market, we recognise a substantial potential to enhance the product development process," he added. The event aimed to explore how enhancing collaboration between design and developer teams could streamline this process and the practical changes businesses could implement in real-world settings to achieve this.

Driving the Future of Digital Design in Thailand

Seven Peaks Software's chief design officer, Jeremie Tisseau, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration with Figma for the event. "We are thrilled and privileged to be a part of the inaugural event in Thailand, in a market that is experiencing rapid growth in digitalisation," said Tisseau. The collaboration signifies a shared vision to foster meaningful conversations and discover best practices that could propel the Thai digital design sector forward. According to the Digital Economy Promotion Agency, the digital services industry in Thailand reached 282 billion baht in 2022, marking a 21% growth from the previous year, with expectations to surge to 455 billion baht by 2025 due to a broad focus on digital transformation across all sectors.

Enhancing Product Development with Generative AI

The integration of generative AI by both firms underscores a commitment to making design more accessible and simplifying the conversion of creative concepts into tangible products. "This year, we anticipate 50% growth as we extend our market leadership in the Thai digital industry through meaningful collaborations that serve as a driving force for advancing digital innovation," Tisseau projected. In 2023, Seven Peaks recorded a 35% growth in Thailand, highlighting the rapid pace of digital innovation and the increasing need for effective collaboration between design and development teams to achieve impactful business outcomes.

The inaugural event not only marks a significant step towards enhancing the digital design landscape in Thailand but also sets the stage for future collaborations that could redefine the way businesses approach product development and innovation. By focusing on the synergy between design and development, Figma and Seven Peaks are laying the groundwork for a more integrated, efficient, and user-centric digital future.