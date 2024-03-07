Euronav Dives into Bitumen Tanker Market with Dual-Fuel Vessels Amid Overcapacity Concerns

Euronav, a leading Belgian shipping company, has ventured into the bitumen tanker market by ordering two 17,000dwt tankers from China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Yangzhou), marking its first entry into this sector. These vessels, set for delivery in Q4 2026, feature dual-fuel green methanol engines with the future capability for ammonia retrofitting, a move aligning with environmental sustainability goals.

Expanding Fleet Amid Market Dynamics

The global bitumen tanker fleet is witnessing a surge in new vessel deliveries and orders, raising concerns over potential market oversupply. Despite an average fleet age of 15 years and a modest average capacity of 8,000dwt, the introduction of larger, more environmentally friendly vessels like those ordered by Euronav could shift market dynamics. Vitol and Gunvor's recent acquisitions, along with TotalEnergies' and Continental Bitumen's commitments to new tankers, signify a trend towards larger capacities and cleaner fuel technologies.

Environmental Regulations and Market Impact

The shift towards dual-fuel and larger tankers is partly driven by the EU's Emissions Trading System (ETS), pushing the industry towards lower carbon emissions. The new vessels' green credentials could offer competitive advantages, particularly in regions with stringent environmental policies. However, the rapid expansion of the fleet size, coupled with the existing vessels, may lead to oversupply, affecting freight rates and profitability in the short to medium term.

Future Prospects and Industry Adaptation

As the bitumen tanker market evolves, companies are adjusting strategies to navigate the challenges of oversupply and regulatory compliance. Euronav's foray into this market with eco-friendly vessels sets a precedent for others, possibly heralding a new era of innovation and environmental consciousness in maritime logistics. Nonetheless, the industry must balance growth with market demand to ensure sustainable development.