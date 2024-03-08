Ethnonationalism vs. Hindi Migrants in Assam: BJP's Delicate Balance Act

In late February, the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) ordered the eviction of over 2,000 families belonging to the Hindi-speaking Nonia community in Assam, escalating tensions between Karbi and Hindi-speaking groups. This move underscores the complex interplay of ethnonationalism and the Hindutva ideology in the Northeast, challenging the BJP's strategy of balancing key vote banks.

Roots of Conflict

The friction between the Karbi and Nonia communities is not new, yet it highlights the persistent struggle over land and identity in Assam. Historically, armed groups in the Northeast have targeted Hindi-speaking migrants, viewing them as symbols of external imposition. The recent eviction order by KAAC brings back memories of violence against Hindi speakers, underscoring the deep-seated tensions rooted in ethnonationalist sentiments.

BJP's Political Gamble

The BJP has successfully garnered support in the multi-ethnic Northeast, particularly Assam, by navigating ethnic nationalisms and aligning them with its broader political agenda. However, the Karbi-Hindi conflict presents a precarious situation for the party. On one hand, proceeding with the evictions could alienate Hindi-speaking voters; on the other, halting them risks losing the Karbi vote. The party's attempt to redefine 'Assamese' identity to include Hindi speakers and tea tribes reflects its cautious approach to social engineering in the region.

Clashing Sociopolitical Visions

At the heart of the conflict are two competing visions for the Northeast: one that seeks to preserve the region for indigenous groups and another that embraces a broader, inclusive identity aligned with Hindu nationalism. This clash over identity, land, and resources continues to shape the political and social landscape of Assam, with the BJP's balancing act being a critical factor in the evolving dynamics.

The recent tensions in Assam between Karbi groups and Hindi-speaking migrants underscore the intricate and often precarious balance of ethnic and nationalist ideologies in the region. As the BJP navigates these troubled waters, the future of Assam's socio-political harmony remains uncertain, reflective of the broader challenges facing India's diverse fabric.