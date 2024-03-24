Ethiopia's Addis Abeba Urban Transformation: Progress Versus Resident Displacement

Addis Abeba, Ethiopia's capital, is witnessing a significant transformation with new road corridor projects, aiming to modernize the city's infrastructure. However, this development has led to the demolition of numerous buildings, including historic ones, particularly in the Piassa area, and has displaced residents, stirring a mix of support and controversy.

Urban Development or Historic Erasure?

The city administration's road corridor development projects have sparked debate amongst Addis Abeba's residents. The demolition of buildings to make way for these projects has been met with backlash on social media, especially regarding the destruction of structures considered historic in the Piassa area. This has raised questions about the balance between urban development and the preservation of the city's heritage. Despite this, some segments of the population see the potential benefits these projects could bring to the city's overall infrastructure and urban landscape.

Displacement and Dissatisfaction Among Residents

In the wake of these developments, the Arada sub-city, targeted for one of the road corridor projects, has seen the demolition of numerous houses. The government's offer to relocate affected residents to condominiums or kebele houses has not been smooth. Tariku Abraham and Abeba Kassa, among others, face eviction without compensation due to insufficient documentation. This highlights the complexities and bureaucratic obstacles in the relocation process, casting doubt on the administration's promises of equitable compensation and housing.

Seeking Equitable Solutions

The residents' plea for fair treatment underscores the human toll of Addis Abeba's urban transformation. As the city strides towards modernization, the stories of Tariku, Abeba, and Ayalech remind us of the importance of ensuring that development does not come at the expense of the city's residents. The ongoing controversy and challenges faced by those displaced call for a more inclusive approach to urban development, one that considers the needs and rights of all stakeholders involved.