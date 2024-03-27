Eric Garcetti Lauds India-US Synergy in Renewable Energy, Eyes Green Hydrogen Leadership

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti extolled India's strides in renewable energy adoption during a recent event in New Delhi, spotlighting the burgeoning synergy between India and the United States in the green energy domain. Garcetti underscored the transformative potential of the India-US partnership to spearhead global leadership in green hydrogen energy, heralding a new era of decarbonization and job creation.

Renewable Energy Adoption and Job Creation

At the heart of Garcetti's optimism is India's ambitious goal to achieve 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030 and its commitment to reaching net zero emissions by 2070. The US, aligning with India's green energy vision, has thrown its weight behind various collaborative projects spanning solar manufacturing, green hydrogen production, and zero-emission mobility. Garcetti emphasized that this partnership is not just pivotal for India's economy but could also add millions of jobs in the next two decades as the country forges ahead with its decarbonization pathways.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

The ambassador hailed the current state of US-India relations as a "limitless relationship that has never been stronger," attributing this to the deepening friendship between the leaders of the two largest democracies. This camaraderie is deemed crucial in a global landscape of aligned democracies fighting climate change. Garcetti's remarks, made at the inaugural session of the US-India Forum on Decarbonising Pathways, underscore the critical importance of both private and public sectors in suggesting actionable steps towards decarbonization.

Looking Towards a Sustainable Future

Garcetti's advocacy for the deployment of clean energy in a manner that is reliable, affordable, and predictable highlights a shared vision for a sustainable economic growth that safeguards vulnerable communities. With the US and India acting as twin pillars of green hydrogen in the world, the ambassador's bullish outlook on the opportunities in India reflects a broader optimism about the role of aligned democracies in combating climate change and fostering sustainable development.